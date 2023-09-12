Tuareg rebel movement resumes armed fight against Malian authorities — statement

PRETORIA, September 12. /TASS/. Tuareg rebels announced that the resume the armed fight against the government of Mali, which stopped after the 2015 Algiers peace agreements.

The statement, published on social media, contains a call for Tuaregs to "come to the battlefield to contribute to protection of the homeland, and to regain control over the entire territory of Azawad [self-proclaimed Tuareg state in northern Mali, which existed for less than a year].

The agreement between the Malian government and the rebels was signed in in Algiers after peace talks in 2015. The agreement ended hostilities in northern Mali, where the Tuaregs live. The agreement implies expansion of autonomy of northern and eastern regions, as well as integration of rebels into the Malian Armed Forces.