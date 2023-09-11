Baerbok says Ukraine recovery conference to take place in Berlin in 2024

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a Ukraine recovery conference will take place in Berlin in 2024.

The minister made the statement at a joint news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev. She also said Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the US. Germany also provides Ukraine with economic and humanitarian aid, she said.

"For something new to emerge from destruction, we will join forces to do reconstruction. We will organize a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin next year," Baerbock said.

The German foreign minister arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit on Monday. She held meetings with Kuleba and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. He told Baerbock about the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, such as air defense systems and long-range missiles.