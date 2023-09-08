Vucic calls on Russia, China to raise Kosovo issue at UNGA

BELGRADE, September 8. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on his country’s "traditional friends" - China and Russia, as well as Western countries to put the Kosovo and Metohija issue on the agenda at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I am going to New York, to an important session of the UN General Assembly, where we will have a series of very important meetings with presidents and heads of government, as well as with many other officials from around the world, and where we will again try to represent Serbia properly, seriously and responsibly," he told a news conference on Friday.

"We are asking representatives from the European Union and the United States, our traditional friends, namely China and Russia, as well as all the rest to look at the situation in Kosovo and Metohija through sound reasoning rather than through the prism of who created the so-called independence of Kosovo. To see who is really behind the unrest and conflicts, in whose interest this is and who did not take any part in this," he said. "Serbia’s efforts to ensure respect for its constitution, international public law, as well as the United Nations Charter cannot be interpreted as an act of incitement because Serbia has not taken any steps that could trigger escalation, problems or conflicts."

Vucic stressed earlier that his country was looking at requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to the lives and security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija and plans to demand that the NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) take measures to demilitarize Kosovar armed groups.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday. The central event, the General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to take place on September 19-25, will gather leaders and foreign ministers from around the globe. The Russian delegation at the event will be led by the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.