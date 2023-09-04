{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military coup in Gabon

Economic Community of Central African States suspends Gabon’s membership

Earlier, the ECCAS condemned the state coup in Gabon and called for restoring constitutional order in the country

PRETORIA, September 4. /TASS/. Gabon’s membership in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has been suspended following the state coup in the country, Reuters said on Monday.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the organization. The agency quoted President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as saying that the developments in Gabon jeopardize peace, security and stability in other ECCAS countries.

Earlier, the ECCAS condemned the state coup in Gabon and called for restoring constitutional order in the country.

Set up in 1983, the Economic Community of Central African States includes 11 Central African countries, namely Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, and Sao Tome and Principe. In 2000, the ECCAS countries signed an agreement to establish the Council for Peace and Security in Central Africa (COPAX), which provides for joint efforts to maintain security in the region.

On August 30, senior Gabonese military officers announced on national television that they had seized power in the country. The rebels canceled the results of the August 26 presidential election that installed Ali Bongo Ondimba as president for a third straight term. The military said that the president was under house arrest "surrounded by his family and doctors." Later on August 30, the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions appointed General Oligui as transitional president. proclaimed Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the country’s transitional leader. He was sworn in as president on September 4.

Tags
Military coup in Gabon
Ukraine crisis
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more
Russian units foil Ukrainian attempts to advance near Verbovoye, Urozhaynoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that all Russian positions on this part of the front were held
Read more
Kiev to hold four-day defense drills
The administration also reported a ban on filming and posting photos and videos of the drill
Read more
Romania's Defense Ministry refutes reports Russian drones crashed on its territory
The ministry assured that it had taken "measures to ensure stronger vigilance" on land, at sea and in the country's airspace
Read more
Putin praises pace of development of Russia-Turkey relations
The Russian leader also noted that he plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as a grain deal, with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Polish copter’s border violation was not provocation — Belarusian Defense Minister
According to Viktor Khrenin, Belarus, unlike Poland, "does not scare its population" in connection with the border incident or strengthen military presence
Read more
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
Read more
Thousands of foreign volunteers willing to join Russia’s special op — politician
"These are not only people from former Soviet republics, but there are citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries," the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia claims
Read more
Hungary calls for security guarantees for Russia, not NATO membership for Ukraine
Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine
Read more
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Past operations may shed light on how long West can pursue goals in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "now, gradually, not very loudly, but more and more sober voices are heard in Western countries calling for compromise, agreements that will take into account the security and economic interests of all states without exception, to abandon diktat, as that has never made life better for anyone"
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Read more
Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin
"This is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Four ships pass via temporary corridor in Black Sea — Zelensky
The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container vessel was the first to sail along Kiev’s temporary corridor from the port of Odessa on August 16
Read more
Putin says grain deal, Syria among topics of discussion with Erdogan
The Russian president feels he and his Turkish counterpart "have something to talk about in terms of ensuring regional security"
Read more
Iran received Russian combat trainer aircraft - IRNA news agency
Airplanes will be used to train new pilots that will then operate new generation aircraft
Read more
Russia's successor to McDonald's ready to open restaurants in Chinese Heihe
According to Alexander Govor, the fast-food chain has been approached not only by Abkhazia, but also by a number of other countries
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Damascus, Moscow jointly resist Western pressure at OPCW — Syria’s top diplomat
Syrian Foreign Minister accuses the US and the West of being hostile to independent countries that stand in the way of their provocative plans
Read more
Moscow 'dissatisfied' with Armenian prime minister's statements about Russia — diplomat
The source added that Russia views its relations with Armenia in the security and economic spheres "not as one country’s dependence on another, but as an equal, mutually beneficial and time-tested partnership"
Read more
Myanmar explosion kills five officials, injures 11 policemen
It is reported that police have confirmed the incident and the number of injured, but there is no information yet on the perpetrators
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Read more
Turkey counts on fulfillment of Russia's demands, resumption of grain deal — source
According to the source, Turkey is continuing negotiations to remove the obstacles, as the grain export situation concerns the whole world
Read more
Replacement of Ukraine’s Defense Minister to have no effect on battlefield — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, this chess move by Ukraine to transpose political figures is merely an attempt to influence the public abroad by changing its image
Read more
UN suggest talks on unfreezing Russian companies’ assets be started — newspaper
According to Sabah, the United Nations suggests that measures be taken to assess the damage done to the ammonia pipelines
Read more
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Up to Syrians to decide their country’s future, says Putin
The Russian President said that he discussed the Syrian settlement with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Russia concerned that US, UK, France abuse their powers at UNSC — MFA
For the first time, the document was not adopted unanimously as Russia and China abstained from voting on the proposal prepared by France, the informal overseer of the dossier, the ministry said
Read more
Replacing Ukrainian Defense Minister not to change anything for Russia — DPR head
"These are internal political intrigues and Reznikov has rather seriously discredited himself," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Zaporozhye direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two M-777 artillery systems, and a US-made M-119 gun were destroyed
Read more
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Read more
Talks between Putin, Erdogan and two countries’ delegation last for 90 minutes
Along with issues on the bilateral agenda, the talks focused on the topic of the resumption of the grain deal
Read more
Erdogan arrives in Sochi for talks with Putin — newspaper
The presidential plane landed at 12:15 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka
Denis Pushilin reported that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold
Read more
Turkey must withdraw forces from Syria for normalization of relations — Foreign Minister
Since 2017, Turkey carried out three military operations in northern Syria: the Euphrates’ Shield, the Olive Branch and the Peace Spring
Read more
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Read more
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Ukrainian defense minister submits letter of resignation to Verkhovna Rada
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had decided to remove Reznikov from office and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov who is currently in charge of the State Property Fund of Ukraine
Read more
Top French diplomat calls for taking into account Russia’s security interests
Russia exists and will continue to exist, Catherine Colonna said
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Read more
Dollar rises to 96.14 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro lost 8.25 kopecks, reaching 104,07 rubles
Read more
Ukrainian military intelligence chief acknowledges large-scale losses among Kiev’s troops
Kirill Budanov pointed out that it would be untruthful to say that it was easy to handle troop losses
Read more
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Read more
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Read more
Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA
According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years
Read more
Over 30 buildings damaged in shelling of borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, on September 3 in the Belgorodsky District, Ukrainian troops fired four artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlyovka and two - at the village of Naumovka
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish officials participate in Putin-Erdogan talks
The talks are held at the Rus resort complex in Sochi
Read more
Gabon military launches probe into actions of members of toppled elite, TV channel reports
The media also noted that neither General Brice Oligui Nguema nor his supporters had indicated how long the transitional period may last
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup disrupts Ukrainian attempt to deploy reserve force near Kupyansk
According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s reactive troops delivered a strike on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 68th Separate Jager Brigade near the locality of Sheikovka with the use of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Russia ready to supply grain to poorest countries together with Turkey, Qatar — Putin
Moscow will organize deliveries of one million metric tons of grain at a preferential price for processing in Turkey and free of charge shipment to the poorest countries, the Russian president added
Read more
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Read more
Japan must abandon new militarization plans, recognize results of World War II — Medvedev
According to him, with the support of American curators, Japan is actively expanding its military infrastructure, buying foreign weapons, including offensive ones
Read more
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Read more
No new peace initiatives discussed with Russia after Kiev discarded previous ones — Putin
The Russian leader said Moscow was aware that through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an agreement had been reached, draft documents had been agreed between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," but then "Ukraine dumped them"
Read more
Erdogan heads to Sochi for talks with Putin — source
The negotiations with the Russian leader are expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Ukraine, France agree on training of Ukrainian pilots — Zelensky
"There is an important agreement on training of our pilots in France - our coalition of advanced fighter jets is getting stronger," he said
Read more
Erdogan plans to discuss grain deal under new UN terms with Putin — source
Also, the heads of state may discuss Russian natural gas supplies
Read more
Zelensky says decided to fire Defense Minister Reznikov
Ukrainian President suggested that he be succeeded by Rustem Umerov
Read more
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Read more
Top Italian diplomat calls upcoming Putin-Erdogan meeting 'important'
In particular, Antonio Tajani mentioned the grain trade, the resumption of which he said could be "a small step towards peace"
Read more
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey will continue developing relations in area of gas supplies with Russia
"We have very important relations with Russia in the area of energy, particularly in the natural gas sector," the Turkish leader added
Read more
Su-34 fighter aircraft crew delivers two airstrikes against Ukrainian manpower
The group artillery destroyed an M-777 artillery piece, an M-109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and three mortar crews in the vicinity of Sverdlovka and Revuchee settlements
Read more
Ukrainian weapons hangar destroyed by Russian forces in southern Donetsk area
Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed, the East battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
Ukrainian defense chief becomes scapegoat for failed counteroffensive — Kherson official
According to Vladimir Saldo, the civilian defense minister within the Kiev regime has no impact whatsoever on the course of military action
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
BRICS’ share in global GDP to rise to 30% from January 2024 — State Bank of India
The biggest impact of six new member states joining BRICS will be on the share of global oil production that will increase to 40% from the current 18%, which is expected to be the potential game changer for payment system and price discovery, the note said
Read more
US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS
"We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel
Read more
Twenty four Ukrainian drones suppressed — Russian Defense Ministry
It is also reported that air defense systems intercepted three HIMARS rocket projectiles
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
Japan draws into confrontation in Russia by providing military aid to Kiev - Medvedev
Russia "continues fighting the Nazism, that sadly and regrettably raised its head in Ukraine now", Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Read more
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Read more
Japan bans Russians from monitoring Fukushima NPP water discharge process
According to the scholar, it is important to know how the water discharged from the plant is diluted
Read more
No signals from Ukraine about possibility of talks — presidential aide
Yuri Ushakov answered in the negative when asked whether Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had conveyed anything to the Russian side after his visit to Kiev
Read more
North Korea simulates tactical nuclear strike in response to US-South Korean drills
According to the agency, two long-range strategic cruise missiles "with warheads imitating nuclear ones" were launched
Read more
Ukraine violated IAEA nuclear safety policy, Russian envoy to Vienna says
Mikhail Ulyanov recalled that the Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov - the satellite city of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on September 1 and 3
Read more
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs
It is reported that "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration"
Read more
Erdogan set to discuss Russian gas supplies to Europe via Turkey with Putin — source
It is stated that this issue is no less important, it is about establishing a natural gas hub on Turkish soil
Read more
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Read more
Russian forces destroy nearly company of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area
In addition, Zybinsky said, a US-made M777 towed howitzer and two mortar crews were wiped out in counterbattery fire near the settlements of Sheikovka and Krakhmalnoye
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss grain deal, Ukraine crisis in Sochi
Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan regularly keep in touch, the coming talks in Sochi will be the two leaders’ first in-person meeting since Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Initiative
Read more
Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin grain exports to Africa with Qatari support — source
On August 31, talks were held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan who, among other things, discussed the grain deal
Read more
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Read more
Press review: Top Russian, Turkish diplomats talk grain deal 2.0 and Xi, Putin to skip G20
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 1st
Read more
US-led coalition’s planes deliver strikes on two targets in Syria’s Homs governorate
The coalition violated the November 8, 2017 memorandum on the de-escalation principles in southern Syria, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Read more
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Read more