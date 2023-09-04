Turkey counts on fulfillment of Russia's demands, resumption of grain deal — source

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkey expects Russia to return to the grain deal if its demands are met, a source in Ankara's political circles told TASS.

"Russia has declared that it will not return to the grain deal without the fulfillment of its demands. Turkey is continuing negotiations to remove these obstacles, including with the UN. The grain export situation concerns the whole world. And we hope that in Sochi [Russia and Turkey] will reach agreements on the resumption of the work of the grain corridor," the source said.

At the same time, the source recalled that Ankara did not consider the alternatives proposed by Ukraine, considering them dangerous.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Sochi on September 4. Although the two leaders are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting will be their first face-to-face contact since Russia pulled out of the grain deal on July 17. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS in an interview that Russia's conditions remain the same: reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, resumption of spare parts deliveries, establishment of transport logistics and insurance, restoration of Russian companies' access to their foreign assets, after which it is possible to consider reviving the Black Sea Initiative in accordance with the stated humanitarian goals.