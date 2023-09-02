Nigerian Defense Minister Modi meets with Chinese envoy — report

PRETORIA, September 2. /TASS/. Nigerien General Salifou Modi, appointed that the Minister of National Defense by the rebel regime, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Niger Jiang Feng, ANP reported Saturday.

According to the agency, the meeting took place in the Minister’s office. During the audience, the Chinese envoy congratulated General Modi with his appointment and assured him of "support from his country." The agency underscores that China has been successfully cooperating with Niger on security - in particular, training of personnel and shipment of military vehicles - for several decades already.

In late July, a group of Nigerien military rebelled and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by Presidential Guard Commander Abdourahamane Tchiani has been established to manage the country. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) states imposed harsh sanctions against the rebels and demanded the release of President Bazoum, threatening the use of force.