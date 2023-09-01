Ukraine adds Mars, PepsiCo to list of 'war sponsors' — NABU

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has listed Mars and PepsiCo as "war sponsors" for continuing to do business in Russia.

"NABU has put two of the world's biggest food corporations, PepsiCo and Mars, on the list of international sponsors of the war. Despite statements about reducing their business, stopping advertising and production of their products, they continue to work in Russia," the bureau says on its Telegram channel.

NABU accused these corporations, which produce candy, chips and carbonated drinks, in particular under the Lay's, Pepsi, Sandora, Snickers, M&M's, Twix and Mirinda brands, of "not choosing a side" in the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, NABU blacklisted Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank, US company Procter&Gamble, French home improvement giant Leroy Merlin, ComNav Technology, Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, French supermarket chain Auchan, Hungarian bank OTP, Bermudian company Bacardi, China’s group of companies Alibaba, which owns the Aliexpress online trading platform, as well as two tobacco companies - America's Philip Morris and Japan's Japan Tobacco.