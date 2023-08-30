Russia, Turkey may sign several agreements after presidential talks — source

ANKARA, August 30. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey may sign a number of agreements following the planned talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, a source in Ankara told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility that Turkey and Russia may sign a number of agreements in Sochi following the talks of the leaders. Naturally, it may give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries. However, everything depends on the results of the bilateral talks," he said.