Latest US assistance to Ukraine doesn’t include cluster munitions — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The latest US military package of assistance to Ukraine does not include cluster munitions, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"In terms of if there were any DPICMs included in this 45th drawdown - they were not," she said at a news conference, referring to Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition.

The US earlier announced a new $250 million package of assistance to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package would include AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances. He said the weapons and ammunition would be drawn down from the Pentagon’s inventories.

On August 10, Washington requested Congress to approve additional federal spending for fiscal year 2023 ending in September. Of that spending, $13 billion would go for emergency military assistance to Kiev, while another $8.5 billion would be earmarked for economic and security assistance to Ukraine and some other countries. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in that context that the White House request demonstrated Washington's desire to help Kiev "to the last Ukrainian." He also said US attempts to defeat Moscow are doomed to fail.