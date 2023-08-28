Ceasefire not enough to achieve peace in Ukraine, says French president

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved by establishing a ceasefire and maintaining the status quo, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved through a mere ceasefire that would confirm the actual situation on the ground. In that case, it would mean preparing for another war. There [needs to be] a lasting peace based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law," Macron pointed out, addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors.

The French leader called on diplomats to step up efforts to pave the way for "lasting peace," adding that Paris would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev and "work to restore Ukraine."

The Paris meeting brings together the heads of French diplomatic missions in 160 countries and the country’s representatives to 15 international organizations.