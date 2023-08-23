{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zelensky meets with US senators in Kiev

According to Zelensky, he met with senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that he met with American senators in Kiev and informed them about the progress of the hostilities.

According to Zelensky, he met with senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

"An important meeting. […] We discussed the situation on the frontline and the priority of further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, noting the importance of the bipartisan support to Kiev.

Prior to the meeting, Zelensky said at a press conference that upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections will affect Washington’s support to Kiev.

"This can affect both positively or negatively. On our side, we will do everything it takes for the US support not to get weaker," he said on Ukrainian TV.

Tags
UkraineVladimir Zelensky
North Korea’s second satellite launch attempt failed — KCNA
"An emergency situation occurred in the third stage of the flight," the report said
Read more
Russian researchers determine location, time of Luna-25 crash
It is estimated that the spacecraft fell into the 42-kilometer Pontecoulant G crater in the southern hemisphere of the moon at 2:58 p.m. Moscow time on August 19
Read more
US driving situation on Korean Peninsula to brink of nuclear war — DPRK defense minister
According to Kang Sun Nam, America since the beginning of this year has deployed to South Korea huge strategic nuclear means, including a nuclear-powered submarine
Read more
Putin describes situation along line of contact as stable
"You can see for yourself that the situation is currently stable along the line of contact," he said
Read more
Most Georgians wish to live in harmony with Russia, Medvedev says
The politician highlighted that "Russophobes in Georgia" still hope for revenge, but "constantly encounter resistance from fellow citizens who are not interested in elevating hatred towards Russia to the level of a national idea"
Read more
Russian forces fight off three Ukrainian attempts to sweep near Urozhainoye in DPR
"As soon as those attempts were exposed, artillery and mortar fire was unleashed on the enemy," Vladimir Rogov added
Read more
Putin congratulates India upon landing of Chandrayaan-3 probe on Moon
"This is a long stride in the exploration of outer space and, of course, evidence of the impressive progress made by India in science and engineering," the message reads
Read more
Russia’s goal is to end war that West unleashed in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was the wish of a number of Western countries to preserve their hegemony in the world that "has led to the grave crisis in Ukraine"
Read more
Russian official expects no quick decisions on common BRICS currency
Just look at how long it took the European Union to create the euro and the existing payment tool," Vladimir Ilyichev noted
Read more
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk advance over past day
It is also reported that Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding about 145 enemy troops and destroying a tank and a howitzer over the past day
Read more
Putin takes part in informal meeting of BRICS leaders via video link
Earlier, the Russian president sent a video address to participants in the BRICS Business Forum held on the sidelines of the summit
Read more
North Korea launches rocket, presumably with its first reconnaissance satellite
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokadzu Matsuno said his country had expressed via diplomatic channels its "resolute protest" over the launch, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
EIB President warns West at risk of losing trust of Global South — Reuters
According to Werner Hoyer, the reorientation of the countries of the Global South towards cooperation with the BRICS is due to the fact that Western states did not provide them with support during the COVID-19 pandemic
Read more
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev sees possibility of Abkhazia, South Ossetia eventually joining Russia
The senior politician said with confidence that, "such a turn of events would be yet another embarrassing fiasco for the West and another symbol of its catastrophic loss of influence"
Read more
BRICS nations to promote reform of global monetary, financial system — Xi Jinping
The president of the PCR also believes that international rules should be written by all, with no separate groups giving the law to the global community
Read more
Fate of Georgia’s Saakashvili awaits Zelensky, says Medvedev
"It is quite obvious that the current American protege is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman specified
Read more
Georgia calls Medvedev's statements on Abkhazia, South Ossetia unacceptable
Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said that the idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, "and may well become a realty if there are good reasons for it"
Read more
Pope proposes meeting with Patriarch Kirill at Moscow Airport
The pontiff's plane must stop there for refueling on the way to Mongolia or back
Read more
Team of Russian wrestlers win 15 gold medals at 2023 World Sambo Cup in Kyrgyzstan
The athletes from Russia are followed by the team from Kazakhstan in 2nd place with five gold and 11 bronze medals
Read more
Japan setting course for militarization, following US lead — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "in recent years, the Anglo-Saxons have been trying to get Japan involved in their reckless geopolitical intrigues"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Prigozhin listed as passenger on private jet that crashed north of Moscow
According to preliminary data, all 10 people onboard were killed
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over borderline Belgorod Region — top brass
No one was injured and no damage was caused
Read more
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Read more
Zelensky says military asking him to step up mobilization in Ukraine
Ukrainian President said that mobilization would be stepped up after a purge in military conscription offices to rid them of the practice of handing out exemptions from service in exchange for bribes
Read more
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Read more
Zelensky meets with US senators in Kiev
According to Zelensky, he met with senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
Read more
Half of Russians who relocated to Almaty in 2022 now returned, Russian consul general says
Yevgeny Bobrov emphasizes that the situation with demand by Russian citizens for the consular services remains acute
Read more
Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency
An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated
Read more
Russian, South African top diplomats discuss cooperation on international platforms
"The sides touched upon various aspects of the Russia-South Africa strategic partnership, including the strengthening of the political, trade and economic and humanitarian ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Medvedev confident Ukrainians to soon 'overthrow current junta,' choose normal leaders
The senior official pointed out that the anti-Russian hysteria in Ukraine "was fueled by all possible means" which included money from all kinds of structures subordinate to Washington
Read more
Putin states irreversible de-dollarization across BRICS
The president mentioned that the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS resulted in declining
Read more
Russian lawmaker says transgender athletes must not participate in int’l sports events
According to Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev, separate tournaments for such athletes should be organized
Read more
Ukrainian forces deploy group to attack flanks near Ugledar — military expert
Yan Gagin pointed out that the concentration of forces comes at the expense of redeploying personnel and equipment from other sections of the line of engagement
Read more
BRICS countries’ role important again amid economic challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi also underlined the current significance of BRICS in dealing with tensions and disputes the world is facing
Read more
Russian army destroys five Ukrainian boats carrying soldiers across Dnieper
It is also reported that an anti-tank missile system crew successfully hit an M777 towed howitzer, hidden in the coastal zone, with a guided missile at a distance of over four kilometers
Read more
Russian defense industry proves its efficiency, says Medvedev
"Russia’s defense industry has proved its ability to fully meet the needs of the special military operation, as well as its great technological and production capacity," Medvedev added
Read more
Costs of building Russia’s orbital station to be clear by yearend
The first deputy CEO of Roscosmos corporation added that the exact numbers depend on the estimates
Read more
Russia was forced to launch military operation to prevent major aggression — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that as far as the situation around Ukraine was concerned, "it was only by force that a fatal outcome was prevented because talks had lost all meaning"
Read more
Russia fulfills its obligations on agro-industrial complex goods export, diplomat says
"We are well aware of how important this is for the socio-economic development of the states of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Press review: Foreign firms flock to Army-2023 and China’s defense chief heading to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 15th
Read more
Downed drone damages glazing in Moscow City district building
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
BRICS leaders adopt document setting parameters for expansion — top South African diplomat
Naledi Pandor mentioned that the guidelines and principles had been set out, as well as processes for considering countries that wished to become members of BRICS
Read more
Acting governor says 87% of Zaporozhye Region’s residents support Putin
Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year
Read more
US sanctions co-founder of Tornado Cash cryptocurrency service Roman Semenov
In addition to that the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against the second co-founder of the service, who was arrested this day by the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Face-to-face Russia-Ukraine talks important, no progress achieved yet — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, it was reported that Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to meet face to face on March 29-30
Read more
BRICS nations should facilitate global de-escalation — Xi Jinping
BRICS member states should provide assistance to each other in solving issues concerning mutual interests, the Chinese leader noted
Read more
Image of Russian tricolor projected onto country’s US embassy as Russia marks Flag Day
The Russian Embassy in the US celebrated National Flag Day with a children's drawing contest, which has already become a tradition
Read more
Brazil ready to join efforts on peace settlement in Ukraine — Brazilian president
It is stressed that Brazil is not considering unilateral peace formulas in Ukraine
Read more
Roscosmos chief announces plans to step up work on Luna-26, Luna-27 missions
According to Yury Borisov, despite what happened with the Luna-25 mission, experts managed to gain invaluable experience in flying the spacecraft to the moon
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Progress MS-24 cargo ship blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
It is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:50 a.m. Moscow time (3:50 a.m. GMT) on Friday
Read more
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
Read more
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Read more
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Read more
Russian Armed Forces to respond to Kiev regime’s drone strikes on Moscow — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia does not intend to ignore the role of the Western intelligence services in these crimes
Read more
Russian forces pulverize Ukraine’s elite 10th Corps units in Zaporozhye area — politician
It is reported that US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) used by the 46th and 82nd Ukrainian brigades are being actively engaged for the first time
Read more
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Read more
Drone hits building under construction in Moscow City financial district, mayor says
"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the mayor stressed
Read more
Russia’s gold production down 12.3% in July — Rosstat
The production of main precious metals decreased by 2.8% in July in annual terms
Read more
Declaration of BRICS summit to contain provision on national currencies — sherpa
The diplomat went on to say that the issue of using national currencies in mutual settlements was "a focus item" on the summit’s agenda
Read more
Business jet crashes in Tver Region killing ten
"There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died," the source reported
Read more
Kiev fires about 75 shells at borderline Belgorod Region over past day — governor
In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of the Stary farmstead from a mortar, with 13 mortar rounds fired
Read more
Anti-ship missile Oniks to undergo upgrade
At the moment the missile has a maximum range of 300 kilometers and maximum speed of up to Mach 2.5 at high altitudes
Read more
Moscow eases restrictions on dividend payouts to foreigners investing in Russia
Dividends profits may be paid to foreigners without restrictions, though their volume should not exceed the amount invested in Russia
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 200 troops in south Donetsk area over past two days, says DPR
It was earlier reported that Russian combat aircraft and artillery had delivered strikes against Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye
Read more
West’s efforts to make global South support Kiev's plan doomed to failure — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told
Read more
USC shares to be under trust management by VTB for five years — Deputy PM
It is noted that the transfer of shares of the corporation will not change the ownership form and will not affect commitments under effective contracts
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Medvedev slams NATO for fighting ‘full-scale’ war against Russia in Ukraine
"Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one," he stressed
Read more
Top Russian security official calls to ban Western projects, values
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated by the US and its vassals to have a destructive impact mainly on the youth audience in order to distort the ideas of patriotism and belittle the geopolitical role of Russia in the system of the modern world order"
Read more
Press review: Ankara ambition drives grain mission and failing Kiev drones Moscow airports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 23rd
Read more
India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on Moon
According to an ISRO live broadcast, the spacecraft has successfully completed a soft landing on the Moon’s surface
Read more
Prigozhin, Utkin were in plane that crashed in Tver Region — aviation authority
“The flight of the Embraer-135 jet (EBM-135BJ) was performed in accordance with a flight permit issued in due order,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said
Read more
Russian forces take over Ukrainian stronghold, two observation posts — spokesman
According to Battlegroup West Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin, during counterbattery work, Krab, M109 Paladin, M777, 2S3 Akatsiya artillery guns, as well as a mortar crew, an ammunition supply point and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were eliminated
Read more
All Moscow airports temporarily closed to flights
"Moscow’s airports are temporarily closed to inbound and outbound flights," an aviation official said
Read more
Ukraine may disappear as a state in wake of current conflict, Medvedev warns
"The state of Ukraine, which was artificially created on the ruins of the Soviet Union, will likely disappear from the political map of the world," Medvedev wrote
Read more
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Read more
Kiev denies access to combat engagement line to both foreign, Ukrainian reporters
The ban is explained by the fact that reporters working along the combat engagement line are difficult to monitor
Read more
Over 40 heads of state to attend BRICS Summit, South African diplomat says
It is highlighted that the BRICS leaders will discuss the issue of the organization's expansion at the summit
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled near Crimea over reconnaissance drones – defense ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of two drones MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar
Read more
Every failed mission a lesson to Russia’s aerospace engineers — Roscosmos
"It’s only possible to reduce the number of failures through the use of new technologies and advanced modeling methods," the Roscosmos chief noted
Read more
Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country"
Read more
BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian president also points out that the share of the BRICS countries has reached almost 26% of world GDP
Read more
West crossed another red line with decision to give Ukraine F-16s — German lawmaker
Sahra Wagenknecht said the endless prolongation of the war through arms deliveries instead of efforts to achieve a peaceful compromise "is not solidarity, but pure cynicism"
Read more
White House adviser says conflict in Ukraine isn’t a stalemate
Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan noted that Kyiv "continues to return territories in a methodical, systematic manner"
Read more
Powerful explosion heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev
No other details are known at this point
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
New coronavirus variant rears its head in Russia — sanitary watchdog
Apart from that, according to the watchdog, COVID-19 incidence dropped by 14% from the previous week and stood at 49,500 cases
Read more
Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
Read more
MiG-29 prevents Norwegian military plane from violating Russian border over Barents Sea
The crew identified the aerial target as a P-8 Poseidon aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force, according to the center
Read more
Russia’s gas production down 14.2% in January-July to 302 bcm — Rosstat
According to the report, associated petroleum gas production added 2.8% in January-July to 61.5 bln cubic meters
Read more
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Read more
India’s lunar probe landing proves Moon to be focus of global cosmonautics, says expert
India has thus become the fourth country that has managed to make a soft landing on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Russia unifies BRICS, its role to become stronger in future — expert
According to Gregory Clark, given "a strong secretariat," BRICS "could easily replace the Group of Seven and Group of 20"
Read more