BRICS countries should jointly build up their strength, cooperation — Xi Jinping

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The BRICS member states should jointly build up their strength and cooperation in all areas, China’s President Xi Jinping has said.

"The BRICS member states should firmly pursue the original goals and jointly strengthen their power," he said at the plenary session of the BRICS summit. "It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in all spheres and promote high-quality partnerships".

According to the Chinese leader, the BRICS member states have a task to act responsibly and ensure stability in a volatile international situation.

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Its summit is being held from August 22 to 24 in South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the event by video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents Russia in person.