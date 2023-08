MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is ready to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without preconditions, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told the Kyodo News agency.

"We are willing to sit down and negotiate without preconditions," the US official was quoted as saying on Friday.

In his words, North Korea has not yet responded positively to that offer.