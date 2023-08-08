US has no business interfering in South China Sea situation — China's Defense Ministry

HONG KONG, August 8. /TASS/. The US is not a party to the dispute concerning the situation in the South China Sea and has no right to give any guidance on this issue, the Chinese Defense Ministry said, commenting on the incident involving a Philippine ship at Second Thomas Shoal.

"The US is not an interested party in the South China Sea issue and has no right to give instructions on this issue," the statement said.

According to the document, China demands that "the US immediately stop using the South China Sea issue as a pretext to confuse truth with lies and sow discord." The Chinese military pointed out that the US should "genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and legitimate interests in the South China Sea, and respect the active efforts made by countries in the region to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea."

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Sunday that a Chinese coast guard vessel used water cannons while maneuvering dangerously close to Philippine vessels in the disputed area of the South China Sea. The incident occurred when escort ships carrying supplies for Philippine military stationed near the disputed area. In 1999, Philippine authorities deliberately deployed the World War II-era US landing ship Sierra Madre in the disputed area of the South China Sea to monitor Chinese activities in the region. The ship carries a small contingent of military personnel at all times. China has repeatedly demanded that the ship be removed and has threatened to tow it away itself.