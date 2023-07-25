US announces another military aid package to Ukraine worth $400 million — Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The United States will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth $400 million, including air defense munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 43rd drawdown for Ukraine," he said.

The package will include additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as 32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, Hornet Unmanned Aerial Systems and over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

According to the US Department of Defense, the Biden administration has provided Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth over $43.7 billion.