Libya's Presidential Council chairman to attend Russia-Africa summit, source says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Libya's Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Al-Menfi plans to attend the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, a source in Tripoli told TASS.

"Mister Menfi plans to travel to the summit," the person said.

Russian Ambassador to Libya Aidar Aganin previously told TASS that several dozens of Tripoli representatives, including members of the Presidential Council and the cabinet, had accepted an invitation to attend the second Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The events were first held in Sochi in October 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.