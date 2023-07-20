Australia announces new sanctions against several Russian nationals, 35 entities

SYDNEY, July 20. /TASS/. Australia has imposed further sanctions on 35 Russian entities and ten Russian and Belarusian individuals, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.

"Today Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on 35 entities in Russia's defence, technology and energy sectors, and 10 individuals, including Russian Ministers and senior officials, and senior military personnel in Belarus," she said in a statement. "This action has been taken in careful coordination with our international partners to have maximum impact on those individuals and entities who play a role in directly or indirectly supporting Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine."

According to the top Australian diplomat, the sanctions "are directed at entities and individuals of economic and strategic significance to Russia."

Falling under the sanctions are companies supplying advanced technologies, electronics and equipment to the Russian army, as well as organizations operating in the nuclear energy sector and involved in Arctic resource extraction. Apart from that, sanctions were imposed on Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, human rights ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova, first deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house) Andrey Turchak, Kalashnikov concern CEO Vladimir Lepin, and Russian Helicopters CEO Nikolay Kolesov.

Since March 2014, Australia has announced anti-Russian sanctions 25 times. Overall, Australian blacklist includes more than 1,100 Russian citizens and more than 300 entities. The country has severed any trade relations with Russia, frozen the assets of the blacklisted individuals and banned national companies to do business with blacklisted Russian companies.