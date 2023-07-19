Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets deliver strike on facilities in Syria’s Damascus governorate

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets delivered an airstrike on storage facilities in the Damascus governorate, wounding two Syrian soldiers, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"From 0:26 a.m. to 0:36 a.m., two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force delivered an airstrike on storage facilities located in the Damascus governorate. Two Syrian soldiers were wounded. Damage was done to the facilities," he said.

According to Gurinov, four pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and one MQ-1C drone violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, nine times during the day.

"Such actions create risks of air accidents with civilian planes performing regular flights," he stressed.

He also said that ten violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.