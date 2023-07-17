TQ Samsun bulk carrier last passes grain corridor from Ukraine — source

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. The bulk carrier TQ Samsun was the last to pass the corridor created for supply of grain from Ukraine on Monday, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The bulk carrier TQ Samsun was the last to pass the grain corridor in the Black Sea and reach Istanbul. At the moment the vessel with cargoes is waiting to pass through the Bosphorus Strait to head to the Netherlands," the source said.

The bulk freighter is carrying 38,800 tons of agriculture products.

Earlier on Monday Russia officially notified Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN Secretariat of its objection to extending the grain deal. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Black Sea agreements were effectively terminated on Monday, meaning the part of the deal concerning Russia that had not been fulfilled, adding that as soon as the Russian part of the deal was fulfilled, the Russian side would immediately return to the implementation of the deal.