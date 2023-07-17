UN in Istanbul notified on grain deal suspension — source

ISTANBUL, July 17. /TASS/. UN representatives in Istanbul have received a notice from Russian on suspension of participation in the grain deal, a local employee of the UN told TASS on Monday.

"The formal response to this decision will follow later from the UN. I can confirm so far the UN in Istanbul received such piece of information," he said.

The decision was expected, a source in the diplomatic circles in Turkey told TASS in a comment. He reminded in this regard about the statement made by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the intention to discuss the grain deal during the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey. The visit can take place in August, Erdogan said earlier.