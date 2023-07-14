Belarusian Defense Ministry, PMC Wagner work out roadmap for best practice transfer

MINSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry and the Wagner private military company (PMC) have worked out a roadmap for transfer of best practices, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Defense Ministry receives numerous requests concerning the further joint training of the armed forces and PMC Wagner fighters. We inform that the Defense Ministry and the company’s management have drawn up a roadmap for the near future on training and transfer of best practices between different military branches," the statement said.

On Friday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Wagner fighters were taking part in the training of troops from the Belarusian territorial defense forces during a training session near the town of Osipovichi in the Mogilev Region.