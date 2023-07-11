Erdogan backpedaling on issue of Sweden’s NATO membership bid — Turkish newspaper

ANKARA, July 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has knuckled under to Western persuasion and is now backpedaling on the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO, Turkey’s Aydinlik newspaper said on Tuesday.

Commenting on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Turkey had approved Sweden’s NATO membership bid, the newspaper reiterated that, only three days ago, the Turkish leader had pointedly mused: "How can Turkey trust a country where terrorists roam free?"

Aydinlik also cited Utku Reyhan, deputy chair of Turkey’s Motherland Party, on the issue. "A shameful decision. They gave in to the West’s blackmail," the politician said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s pro-government media outlets note that Ankara has emerged the winner in this situation, having received multiple guarantees on fighting terrorism and securing support on the issue of joining the EU.

On Monday, in an apparent quid pro quo, Erdogan linked the prospects for approving Stockholm’s NATO application to removing obstacles to Ankara’s accession to the European Union, triggering criticism by the European political establishment, which perceived his remarks as blackmail. Later, Stoltenberg said that the Turkish leader had agreed to submit Sweden’s accession protocol for a vote in Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, or unicameral parliament, as soon as possible.