Ukraine shouldn’t join NATO due to risks of war, weaker security guarantees — magazine

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. Letting Ukraine join NATO would make the alliance choose between an armed conflict with Russia and weaken NATO’s security guarantees, according to an opinion piece published in the Foreign Affairs magazine on Friday.

"Admitting Ukraine to NATO would raise the prospect of a grim choice between a war with Russia and the devastating consequences involved or backing down and devaluing NATO’s security guarantee across the entire alliance. At the Vilnius summit and beyond, NATO leaders would be wise to acknowledge these facts and close the door to Ukraine," the piece said.