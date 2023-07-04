Five missiles fired by radicals into Israel from Gaza Strip, all shot down

TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals fired five missiles into the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the army press service reported, adding that all of them were shot down.

"Five missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory. The air defense system successfully shot down all launches," the report said.

The Israel Defense Forces began withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank late on Tuesday following two days of a counterterrorist operation.