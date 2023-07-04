OSCE PA calls on Russia to support IAEA initiative on safety and security zone around ZNPP

OTTAWA, July 4. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts toward stabilizing the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and calls on Russia to support the initiative to establish a nuclear safety and security zone around it, according to a resolution adopted by the OSCE PA after it session in Canada’s Vancouver from June 30 through July 4.

"Welcoming the fact that prisoners of war have been exchanged on several occasions, and expressly welcoming the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to stabilize the security situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the OSCE PA said, adding that it "urges the Russian Federation to support the IAEA initiative to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, grant the IAEA inspectors unhindered access to the reactor facility and end the military occupation of the nuclear power plant."

Earlier, Grossi presented five principles aiming at preventing a nuclear accident to the United Nations Security Council. They are: commitments not to attack from or against the plant, not to use it as storage or a base for heavy weapons that could be used to attack, not to put off-site power to ZNPP at risk, to protect structures, systems and components essential to its safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage, and not to take any steps undermining these principles.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia has already taken measures that are in conformity with these principles.