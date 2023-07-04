Israeli army destroys explosives storage dump, terrorist command posts in Jenin, West Bank

TEL AVIV, July 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed an underground storage site for explosive devices, as well as two command and control centers for terrorist groups, in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday night as part of a major counterterrorism operation, the IDF press service said.

According to the military, last night the IDF, the General Security Service (GSS) and the border police continued their counterterrorism operation in the city of Jenin and the adjacent Jenin refugee camp.

The IDF press service added that border police units acted based on intelligence from the GSS in an effort to detect and neutralize an underground storage facility for explosive devices in the central part of the Jenin camp. Additionally, the army said that it had wiped out two command and control centers for terrorist organizations, seizing weapons and military equipment.

On Monday, Israeli law enforcement agencies launched a large-scale operation in the city of Jenin and an adjacent Palestinian refugee camp. In a raid, the military found and seized an improvised rocket launcher. Israeli forces also carried out several airstrikes on terrorist targets and armed militants, the IDF press service said. On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the major counterterrorism operation in Jenin would last as long as it took to restore calm and the security of Israeli citizens. According to Israel’s Kan Radio, the operation is aimed at "restoring Israel's deterrence" against radicals in the north of the West Bank. Since April 10, 2022, the IDF have been conducting operations and counterterrorism raids in the West Bank following a series of terrorist attacks on Israeli cities.