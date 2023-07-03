IDF seize rocket launcher, unleash airstrike on terrorist targets in Jenin in West Bank

TEL AVIV, July 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) seized an improvised rocket launcher during an operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, the IDF said in a statement.

In addition, the Israeli military also carried out a strike on a weapons producing facility and a depot containing explosive devices.

Skirmishes with armed suspects continued at the scene, the statement added.

The IDF also said that a serviceman had suffered a shrapnel wound during the operation in Jenin.

Israel’s Kan radio station said that the goal of the operation was "to restore Israel’s containment" of radicals active in the northern West Bank.

Since April 10, 2022, the Israeli military has been conducting operations and counterterrorism raids in the West Bank following a series of terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.