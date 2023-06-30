Putin, Modi discuss cooperation within SCO, G20 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed their countries’ cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO) and the Group of Twenty, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone call.

"Special attention was focused on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Group of Twenty, where India now holds the presidency, as well as within the BRICS format," it said.

The SCO summit will be held on July 4. India is chairing the organization in 2023. According to the Indian foreign ministry, the SCO summit will be held online. Iran is expected to be admitted to the organization as a new member.

Established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO now has eight members: its founders - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and India and Pakistan, which joined in 2017.