Lukashenko may meet with reporters on June 27, Belarusian journalists say

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may speak with reporters and answer their questions on Tuesday but there won’t be an emergency address, journalists from the country’s state media outlets said.

Earlier, a Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service reported that Lukashenko would soon answer many questions.

"As far as I know, it will be tomorrow. There’s surely nothing extraordinary happening in Belarus for Lukashenko to make a televised address tonight [on Monday]," ONT political commentator Igor Tur wrote on Telegram.

TV host Grigory Azaryonok, in turn, said that he had been invited to a presidential event on Tuesday morning.