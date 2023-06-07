Zaporozhye NPP continues utilizing Kakhovka reservoir water — IAEA

VIENNA, June 7./TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues utilizing the water of the Kakhovka reservoir necessary for cooling reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Wednesday.

"<…> the ZNPP is continuously replenishing its water reserves - including the large cooling pond next to the plant as well as its smaller sprinkler cooling ponds and the adjacent channels - by fully utilizing the water of the Kakhovka reservoir while this still remains possible," the agency said in a statement.

It also said that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to the nuclear power plant next week. "Director General Grossi will travel to the ZNPP next week to assess the situation there following the damage to the dam and to monitor compliance with the five basic principles for protecting the ZNPP that he presented to the United Nations Security Council on 30 May," the statement added.