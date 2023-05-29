Biden, Erdogan agree to comprehensively develop US-Turkish relations

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan with re-election for his second terms; the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, global challenges and agreed to comprehensively develop US-Turkish relations, Erdogan’s Administration announced after the phone call between the two leaders Monday.

"US President Joe Biden called President Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated him with the re-election and expressed his hope that the outcome of the recent presidential elections will meet the aspirations of the Turkish people. The two leaders discussed regional and global challenges and noted that the relations between the two states become even more important amid this background, and agreed to develop bilateral ties in all areas," the statement says.

On May 28, Biden sent a congratulatory telegram to Erdogan after the second round of presidential elections in Turkey.