Court of Appeals confirms victory of Sor party candidate in Gagauzia election

CHISINAU, May 22. /TASS/. The Comrat Court of Appeals has certified the victory of Evghenia Gutul from the Sor opposition party in the gubernatorial runoff in Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy at its meeting on Monday.

"To recognize as valid the mandate of Evghenia Gutul, the elected head of Gagauzia. The decision takes effect immediately after being passed," Judge Andrei Mironov read out the ruling. The court's meeting looked into the Central Election Commission’s report about the results of the election on May 14.