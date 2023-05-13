US ready to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles by fall 2023 — Biden

WASHINGTON. May 13. /TASS/. The US government is ready to complete the process of destroying its chemical weapons by this fall, US President Biden said in his statement ahead of the Fifth Review Conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention scheduled for May 15-19 in The Hague.

"As we work together toward our shared goal, the United States is leading by example. We are on track to complete the destruction of our chemical weapons stockpile by this fall - a disarmament milestone that upholds the highest standards of transparency and public safety. We are steadfast in our support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ new Center for Chemistry and Technology, which will help the Organization better carry out its verification, inspection, and attribution responsibilities, and build the capacities of others to counter chemical weapons. And, together with our partners, we will continue to strengthen the Organization’s ability to address nontraditional chemical threats that have emerged in recent decades to ensure it can face the challenges of today," Biden said.

"I urge every nation to stand for the truth and join us in promoting accountability for violations of this treaty, including Syria’s use of sarin and chlorine and Russia’s use of Novichok nerve agents. The use of chemical weapons is never acceptable, and the world can be assured that the United States will not rest in this fight against impunity," he added.

The Russian side categorically denies the allegations of using Novichok. Moscow has also repeatedly stated that conclusions about Damascus' alleged use of chemical weapons do not stand up to scrutiny.