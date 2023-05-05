US violating deconfliction protocols, bilateral memorandum on safe flights in Syria

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The United States continue to flagrantly violate the deconfliction protocols and the Russian-US memorandum on safe flights in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Despite the fact that the Russian side stays committed to the memorandum of understanding between the Russian Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense of October 20, 2015, the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to blatantly violate the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral Russian-US memorandum on the safety of flights in Syria. Violations have a deliberate and systemic character," he said.

As an example of such violations he cited quite frequent cases when coalition warplanes activate weapon direction systems at Russian planes reported by Russian pilots while performing scheduled flights in Syria’s eastern regions.