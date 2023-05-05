Conflict in Ukraine must end as there can be no winners in it, says Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, May 5. /TASS/. The armed conflict in Ukraine must end as soon as possible as there can be no winners in it anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Hungary's position from the very beginning was that there would hardly be any winners in this war. There will be losers, but no winners," the prime minister told Kossuth Radio. He explained that Western countries are providing Ukraine with broad support and are "deciding for themselves how far they are willing to go and how much they are willing to spend" on arming the Ukrainian army. On the other hand, Orban said, "Russia has many more people, a bigger army, and nuclear weapons." "I can't imagine anyone defeating a nuclear power," the prime minister said.

When asked about a possible counterattack by the Ukrainian army, he suggested that "this is the last opportunity for the Ukrainians to achieve any military success." "If this happens, then we will see what the real balance of power is between the opposing sides. The situation will become clearer, and there will be more opportunities for diplomatic actions in the name of peace," Orban added.