Woman leaves suitcases near Russian embassy in US, bomb squad is investigating — embassy

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. An unidentified woman left two suitcases near the Russian embassy in Washington on Monday and took off, prompting the embassy to call in the US Secret Service and a bomb squad, the embassy to TASS.

"At 12:43, an Asian looking middle-aged woman <...> left two suitcases near the main gate [of the embassy on Wisconsin Avenue]. She stayed near them for about eight minutes, then casually left the spot where she left behind her belongings," the embassy said.

Traffic near the embassy has been restricted.

"We immediately called the [US] Secret Service about the matter. They were given data from the video surveillance cameras, which recorded the woman’s appearance. They are now conducting a search operation. A bomb squad has been called in, who will now examine the suitcase for explosives," the embassy said.