US to sacrifice Ukrainians, put allies at threat — expert

NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. The leak of Pentagon’s classified documents evidences that the US is viewing Ukrainian troops as a small coin in the proxy war and puts its allies at risk, founder of The Schiller Institute Helga Zepp-LaRouche told TASS, commenting on the leak.

"These leaks reveal on the one side the total surveillance control concerning the actual military situation in Ukraine, which makes the Ukrainian troops look like a pawn in a proxy war, not exactly a comfortable place to be. But then it is not so flattering that US intelligence only noticed these documents in April, after they had been circulating since January," the expert said. "This continuous pattern of the US spying on so-called allies, will for sure erode trust in working with the US more and more," she noted.

"The really disturbing issue is the implication of disinformation about the actual assessment of Ukraine’s chances of ‘winning this war on the battlefield’," the founder of The Schiller Institute stressed. "If the US services had a much more pessimistic and actually more realistic view about the inability of the Ukrainians to ‘win,’ but consciously portrayed this estimate differently, then not only were the Ukrainian people sacrificed, but also the allies were lured into a policy of sending more and heavier weapons, which eventually is making them a target of a potential escalation," Zepp-LaRouche noted.

"The sanctions against Russia and the weaponization of the dollar are completely backfiring: the de-dollarization is fully proceeding," the expert said. "And the information war is lost as well, when the entire Global South does not buy the US narrative," she added.