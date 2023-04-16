UN Security Council urges all parties to Sudan conflict to cease fire

UNITED NATIONS, April 16. /TASS/. All parties to the conflict in Sudan should immediately cease fire and return to negotiations, the UN Security Council said in a statement on Sunday.

"The members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and called on all actors to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan," the statement says.

Apart from that, members of the UN Security Council underscored the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to the region, and reaffirmed their commitment to unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, 25 people were killed and about 200 wounded in the conflict.