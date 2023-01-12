Ukraine-proposed ‘peace summit’ to be held in February at UN headquarters — diplomat

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. The ‘peace summit’ proposed by Ukraine is scheduled for February 24 at the UN headquarters, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Vasily Bodnar, told the Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

"The 'peace summit' that Ukraine has proposed to hold with the mediation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is planned for February 24 at the organization's headquarters in New York," the diplomat said.

He reiterated that at the G20 summit Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky put forward a ‘peace plan’. "The 10-point plan covers such issues as the security of Ukraine and the region as a whole, food and energy security, and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory," the ambassador said.

He praised Turkey's position on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. "I am grateful to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who officially stated that Turkey supports the peace plan proposed by Ukraine and is ready to participate in its implementation," Bodnar stressed.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was unaware of Ukraine's alleged work on a peace formula, while Zelensky's statements about a peace settlement were made without regard for the current realities.

The Kiev regime's proposal for holding a "peace summit" at the UN is insane and a PR gimmick by Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"What we’re talking about is convening a kind of ‘peace summit’ on the UN platform on February 24, on the day of the special military operation’s anniversary. According to the Kiev leaders’ plan, it would contribute to the implementation of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s bizarre speculations, which he presented in the form of a ‘peace formula’," Zakharova said. We regard this insane notion as another PR gimmick by Washington, which has recently been trying to portray the Kiev regime as a peacemaker."

Zakharova stressed that the very idea of letting Russia participate in such a summit only in the event of its complete and unconditional surrender was a sure sign of Kiev’s waning strength.

"There are no other plausible explanations. They have already reached a point where they come up with ever more crazy ideas and cloak them in some kind of international legal garb, but their endgame is the same - to survive without admitting the obvious," she said.