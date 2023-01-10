EU, NATO should increase aid to Ukraine — NATO chief

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO should increase the volume of their aid to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference at NATO on Tuesday following the signing of a declaration on NATO-EU cooperation.

"NATO and the European Union have stood united in support of Ukraine. <...> We must further strengthen our support to Ukraine," he said.

Previously, The New York Times reported, citing NATO representatives, that 20 out of 30 NATO states had depleted their weapons shipment potential. According to the newspaper, NATO member states provided $40 bln worth of military aid to Ukraine, which is comparable to France’s annual defense budget.