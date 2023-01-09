Number of protesters detained in Brazil’s capital reaches 1,200 — report

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 9. /TASS/. About 1,200 people have been detained for taking part in riots in the capital of Brazil, the Globo TV channel reported Monday. Previously, it was reported that 400 people had been detained.

Earlier on Monday, the police and the military dismantled a camp of protesters in the area where the riots were taking place. After the authorities took the situation in the Federal District under control, the police started analyzing footage from drones that had been hovering over the Three Powers Square throughout the protest. Many protesters livestreamed on social media, and their accounts will be examined as well. In addition, the police will check footage from surveillance cameras installed on government buildings.

The parliament building sustained serious damage, with shattered windows and broken furniture. In the Federal Supreme Court building, vandals destroyed the courtroom and stole the judge’s robes.The detainees were transported to police stations by bus. They may face up to 12 years in prison.

On January 8, supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, who did not recognize the outcome of the latest election, clashed with the police and stormed the Parliament and Federal Supreme Court buildings. According to preliminary assessments, about 5,000 people took part in the riots.

On January 1, Socialist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of elections, officially assumed office as the President of Brazil. The candidates had a gap of about 2 million votes. Bolsonaro did not admit defeat and his supporters embarked on mass protests on the streets and near military garrisons, demanding that Lula da Silva be prevented from assuming office. In late December 2022, the ex-President left for the US.