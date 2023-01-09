Italy’s ex-PM Prodi says current crisis in Ukraine worse than 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis

ROME, January 9. /TASS/. Italy’s former Prime Minister and ex-president of the European Commission Romano Prodi said on Monday that he thinks that the current crisis in Ukraine is more serious than the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

"We are currently living through a difficult period, even more dramatic than the one we lived through during the period of tension around Cuba because there was a kind of balance back then, and let us not forget about the wisdom of the US president [John F. Kennedy], who said that the United States was not seeking to convert anyone to anything but some rules were needed so that different realities could co-exist. Now, the conflict is exposing these differences again, the polarization of the world is growing," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying at an event in memory of former European Parliament President David Sassoli.

The event was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prodi was Italy’s Prime Minister from 1996-1998 and between 2006-2008, and was European Commission President from 1999-2004.