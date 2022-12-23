DPRK missile believed to have adjustable trajectory — Japanese Defense Ministry

TOKYO, December 23. /TASS/. The government of Japan believes that North Korea may have potentially launched a ballistic missile with adjustable trajectory Friday, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino told reporters.

"We presume that the missile could have had an adjustable trajectory," he said. "According to our calculations, its maximum altitude was up to 50 km and it traveled up to 300 km before it fell outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone."

The Deputy Defense Minister also said that "the DPRK was presented with a decisive protest via the embassy in Beijing" over the incident.

Since the beginning of this year, North Korea has carried out 36 weapons tests. The previous one took place on December 18, when two North Korean ballistic missiles traveled about 500 km with a maximum altitude of 550 km. Both missiles fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.