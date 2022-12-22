Lukashenko sees readiness of neighboring states for possible aggression against Minsk

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he observed that neighboring countries are ready for possible aggression against the republic.

"We cannot rule out that aggression may be unleashed against our country. At least, we see such readiness on the part of our neighbors. We are aware who is prodding <...> these very neighbors so that they create tensions on our borders," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with the military and security forces following the testing of the state response system on Thursday, according to the BelTA news agency.

According to the Belarusian president, this triggered a decision to test the immediate response force. "Our army has the forces of the so-called immediate response. If something unexpectedly [happens] then these forces during a certain time period are put on alert and sent to the site where tensions exist. I made a decision to test these immediate response forces," Lukashenko explained.