Around 350 Kosovo police invade north of Kosovo and Metohija province

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Around 350 members of special police units from Kosovo have invaded the north of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija and entered the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, a high-ranking Serbian governmental official told an emergency news conference on Thursday night.

"According to our information, around 300-350 police officers, wearing bulletproof vests, and members of Rosu (Kosovo’s special police unit) with long-barrelled guns, in full combat gear and driving armored vehicles, invaded the north of Kosovo and Metohija at around 20:30 [local time, 22:30 Moscow time]," Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic said.

The official added that these forces "literally occupied and blocked the entire city of Kosovska Mitrovica."

According to earlier agreements, Kosovo police forces are not allowed to enter the Serb-populated north of the province without obtaining prior permission from the governments of four Serbian municipalities.