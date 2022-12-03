Future European security architecture must include guarantees for Russia — Macron

PARIS, December 3. /TASS/. The future European security architecture must include guarantees for Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview for TF1 Saturday.

"We must think about the security architecture, in which we will live tomorrow. I am talking, in particular, about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that NATO is approaching Russia’s borders and deploys weapons that could threaten it," he said. "This issue will be a part of the peace discussions, and we must prepare for what will come after [the Ukrainian conflict], and think how we could protect our allies and, at the same time, provide Russia with guarantees of its own security, once the sides return to the negotiation table," the French leader noted.