Security agents intercept letter bomb targeting Spanish PM

MADRID, December 1. /TASS/. The Spanish premier’s security service has found an envelope mailed to him containing explosives, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

"A letter similar to the one that blew up in the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was mailed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and intercepted by his security servicemen," the press release revealed.

Three similar envelopes were earlier found at the Spanish Defense Ministry, at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz and at Instalaza, a Spanish ammunition and weapons enterprise.

A blast rocked the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid at about 1:00 pm local time (3:00 pm Moscow time) on November 30. A package mailed to the ambassador with a homemade bomb inside it was opened by an embassy employee. The explosion left a minor wound on his right hand and he sought medical assistance at a Madrid clinic on his own.