Bolsonaro leads in Brazil’s presidential elections after 10% of protocols counted

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 3. /TASS/. Jair Bolsonaro, the incumbent president of Brazil, is leading in the country’s presidential election with 48.35% of the vote after 10% of protocols from election commission were counted.

According to live data from the Superior Electoral Court, the conservative political leader got the support of 5.4 million voters, while his key rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a socialist, collected 4.8 million votes, or 42.87%. The total number of voters, according to the electoral court, is more than 156 million people.

The results so far don’t match survey results that showed Lula da Silva was set to win.