Brothers of Italy party leading in Italy’s election

ROME, September 26. /TASS/. The Brothers of Italy center-right party headed by Giorgia Meloni is leading in Italy’s parliamentary election, getting about 25% of the vote with about half of the ballots counted.

Meloni has stated that the party will lead a center-right cabinet.

The center-right coalition, which brings together the Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia parties, is garnering about 44% in the Senate election and 43% in the lower house election.

The Democratic Party has actually conceded defeat saying that it will go into the opposition.