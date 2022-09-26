Brothers of Italy party leading in Italy’s election with five percent of vote counted

ROME, September 26. /TASS/. The Brothers of Italy center-right party headed by Giorgia Meloni is leading in Italy’s parliamentary election with five percent of the vote counted, RAI News 24 reported on Monday.

Meloni’s party is getting 26% in the upper house and 27% in the lower house. That said, Meloni is highly likely to become Italy’s first female prime minister.

The Democratic Party is gaining 19.4% of the vote, followed by the Five Star Movement (16.5%). The League and Forza Italia parties, who are part of a center-right coalition together with the Brothers of Italy party, are receiving about 8% each.

Voter turnout was 63.81%, nine percent below the level recorded in the previous election five years ago, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said.